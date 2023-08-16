Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Ja’Marr Chase seeks court-ordered protection from woman: Report

Ja'Marr Chase talks with the media during a January 2, 2022 news conference.
Ja'Marr Chase talks with the media during a January 2, 2022 news conference.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is seeking court-ordered protection against a woman who is harassing him and his family, according to a statement from his attorneys that one of them provided to FOX19 NOW.

We reached out to California attorney Michael Goldstein in light of a report by TMZ stating Chase filed court documents in Los Angeles for a temporary restraining order against Ambar Hunter, with whom says he had a one-night stand.

Here is the statement from Goldstein and Chase’s other attorney, Jason Lambert, in its entirety:

“Earlier today Mr. Chase filed a restraining order in Los Angeles County in connection with Ms. Hunter’s ongoing harassment of Mr. Chase and his family since 2021. After exhausting every out-of-court remedy, he was left with no other option. Mr. Chase intends to use all legal options to protect himself and family from this unwarranted harassment. We have no further comment while this matter is pending.”

FOX19 NOW is working to obtain the court records and will update this story once we do.

TMZ obtained court records they say show Chase claims the woman is behind an “unhinged and disturbing” pattern of harassment aimed at him and his mother, primarily on social media. Chase claims in court records she started threatening them after he refused to continue their relationship after a single night of romance in July 2021.

He also alleges she has been trying to damage his reputation, brand and corporate sponsorships through “calculated and ongoing harassment,” according to the TMZ story. Chase accuses Hunter of posting false statements about him being a deadbeat dad in order to sic her 18,000 followers on him and his mom and negatively impact his NFL career.

She’s even gone so far as to post his and his mother’s personal cell phone numbers on Instagram, which he says led to tons of harassing calls and texts, according to the report.

Hunter could not be immediately reached for comment.

Her Instagram account appears to have either been deleted or hidden.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
A local woman was jogging in Ault Park when a man attempted to abduct her on Sunday.
Jogger claims she was nearly abducted at Ault Park
The charges stem from a fight that happened during a game involving Laquita Carter’s Cincinnati...
Cincinnati AAU basketball coach arrested after post-game fight caught on video: Court docs
A private security officer was seriously hurt after directing a funeral procession in Walnut...
Private security officer seriously hurt after directing funeral procession in Walnut Hills, police say
Country singer Luke Combs will be performing at Paycor Stadium for two dates in Aug. 2024.
Country singer Luke Combs to play two nights at Paycor Stadium

Latest News

Day 4 of the Western & Southern Open in Mason, Ohio.
Day 4 of the Western & Southern Open
Western & Southern Tennis Tournament Day 4
Western & Southern Tennis Tournament Day 4
JJ Wolf and Peyton Stearns take the court in their hometown.
Local favorites to play first matches in Western & Southern Open Tuesday
Tennis is back in Mason with tournament play underway in the Western & Southern Open, but the...
Western & Southern Open begins, fans converge on Mason