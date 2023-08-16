Ja’Marr Chase seeks court-ordered protection from woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is seeking a domestic violence restraining order against a woman who is harassing him and his family, according to court documents filed in Los Angeles on August 15.

Chase is asking for a restraining order “to protect himself and his family from further harassment and potential physical harm,” the court filing states.

Chase claims that Ambar Hunter started threatening him and his mother after he refused to continue their relationship after a single night of romance in July 2021.

The court records say Ambar “posted false, harrassing, reckless and defamatory information about Petitioner (Chase) and Ms. Chase,” on January 11, 2021:

“On January 11, 2023, after disseminating the above-referenced posts to her hundreds of Instagram followers, Ms. Hunter revealed Mr. Chase and Ms. Chase’s personal cell phone number to approximately 16,00 followers.”

Following the release of his phone number, Chase was “inundated with hundreds of harassing and unhinged phone calls and text messages.”

The document also alleges Hunter’s “ongoing harassment scheme is to harm Mr. Chase and his mother and also negatively impact Mr. Chase’s NFL career because Mr. Chase has no interest in a relationship with Ms. Hunter.”

Hunter allegedly claims that Chase is the father of her child, which Chase refutes.

“In fact, Mr. Chase and his representatives have attempted on numerous occasions to have Ms. Hunter provide such evidence, but she has outright refused to do so on each occasion,” the court documents say.

We reached out to California attorney Michael Goldstein and Chase’s other attorney, Jason Lambert, for comment.

Here is their response in its entirety:

“Earlier today Mr. Chase filed a restraining order in Los Angeles County in connection with Ms. Hunter’s ongoing harassment of Mr. Chase and his family since 2021. After exhausting every out-of-court remedy, he was left with no other option. Mr. Chase intends to use all legal options to protect himself and family from this unwarranted harassment. We have no further comment while this matter is pending.”

Hunter could not be reached for comment.

Her Instagram account also appears to have either been deleted or hidden.

