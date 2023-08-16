Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man arrested for public indecency near UC campus

Jonathan Kovac, 69, is charged with public indecency following his arrest on Monday at the...
Jonathan Kovac, 69, is charged with public indecency following his arrest on Monday at the intersection of Calhoun Street and Vine Street, according to the arrest report.(Hamilton County Jail)
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:32 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 69-year-old man is in jail after his arrest report claims he was inappropriately touching himself in the middle of the day near the University of Cincinnati campus.

Jonathan Kovac is charged with public indecency following his arrest on Monday at the intersection of Calhoun Street and Vine Street, according to the arrest report.

The arrest reports shows Kovac admitted to police that he committed the crime.

Given the proximity to UC, students walk through the area of Calhoun and Vine often. Among those students are Sarah Diller and Austin Cole.

“I certainly think it’s kind of surprising to see stuff like that happening so close to campus because that’s the first I’ve ever heard of something like that happening so close to here,” said Cole. “Now, I’ve heard of other things for sure over there on Jefferson and such, but you know, I mean, it’s the city. It’s not the best place, but just try to stay as safe as you can.”

With students now back on campus for the fall semester, which officially begins on Aug. 21, Diller says being aware of your surroundings can help students stay safe.

“Never walk home alone and always just keep your eyes open,” Diller recommends. “I know you want to be on your phone, but you kind of just have to pay attention to what’s around you because you never know.”

UC public safety officials did comment on Kovac’s alleged crime but did say there are safety resources for students.

The Bearcat Guardian app is only available to UC students and allows them to send anonymous tips to campus police, receive emergency notifications and there’s an emergency call button in the app that connects UC Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Clay Wade Bailey Bridge back open after double fatal crash
A local woman was jogging in Ault Park when a man attempted to abduct her on Sunday.
Jogger claims she was nearly abducted at Ault Park
Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Child overdoses on drugs; mother says she ‘cleaned’ up everything, court docs say
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

Middletown City Council voted Tuesday to enter into a lease agreement with the possibility of...
Middletown City Council votes to authorize lease of senior center
The video from police details their first interaction with Tommy Powell after knocking on the...
Man instantly confesses to killing NKY woman when police show up: Video
Dash camera footage of pursuit shows suspects throwing items out windows
VIDEO: Suspects throw items out car windows during police pursuit
The charges stem from a fight that happened during a game involving Laquita Carter’s Cincinnati...
Cincinnati AAU basketball coach arrested after in-game fight caught on video: Court docs