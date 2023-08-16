Man arrested for public indecency near UC campus

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 69-year-old man is in jail after his arrest report claims he was inappropriately touching himself in the middle of the day near the University of Cincinnati campus.

Jonathan Kovac is charged with public indecency following his arrest on Monday at the intersection of Calhoun Street and Vine Street, according to the arrest report.

The arrest reports shows Kovac admitted to police that he committed the crime.

Given the proximity to UC, students walk through the area of Calhoun and Vine often. Among those students are Sarah Diller and Austin Cole.

“I certainly think it’s kind of surprising to see stuff like that happening so close to campus because that’s the first I’ve ever heard of something like that happening so close to here,” said Cole. “Now, I’ve heard of other things for sure over there on Jefferson and such, but you know, I mean, it’s the city. It’s not the best place, but just try to stay as safe as you can.”

With students now back on campus for the fall semester, which officially begins on Aug. 21, Diller says being aware of your surroundings can help students stay safe.

“Never walk home alone and always just keep your eyes open,” Diller recommends. “I know you want to be on your phone, but you kind of just have to pay attention to what’s around you because you never know.”

UC public safety officials did comment on Kovac’s alleged crime but did say there are safety resources for students.

The Bearcat Guardian app is only available to UC students and allows them to send anonymous tips to campus police, receive emergency notifications and there’s an emergency call button in the app that connects UC Police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.