Man instantly confesses to killing NKY woman when police show up: Video

Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

The video from police details their first interaction with Tommy Powell after knocking on the door of their Independence apartment.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Newly released video captures the moments a man admitted to killing his girlfriend right when police showed up at his door.

In December 2022, a concerned coworker of 32-year-old Amberley Harris called police, saying she had not been to work for almost a week.

Independence police went to the home that Harris was sharing with her boyfriend, Tommy Powell.

The video from police details their first interaction with Powell after knocking on the door of their Independence apartment.

Police: “Is Amberly Here?”

Powell: “No.”

Powell: “She passed away.”

Police: “She passed away?”

In the video, officers are heard asking Powell where Harris is as they place handcuffs on him.

Powell is heard telling the officers Harris is “in the back.”

Police responded to the home on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2022, which was two days after Powell said he shot her.

“A really difficult scene for everybody to see,” Kenton County Commonwealth Attorney Rob Sanders said of the scene inside the Independence apartment.

Sanders says Powell took out a $20,000 life insurance policy shortly before he shot and killed Harris.

Powell pleaded guilty to murder and domestic violence this week.

Sanders says he had a history of violence against Harris, including an incident just months before her murder.

Detective details possible motive in NKY woman’s killing

“Tommy Joe Powell strangled the victim,” Sanders explains. “She showed up at the Independence Police Department bruised and scraped and didn’t even have shoes on because she ran up to the police department.”

Powell faces 20 to 50 years in prison, but prosecutors are asking the judge to give him a life sentence.

His final sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 18.

