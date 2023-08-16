Contests
Man stabbed in South Fairmount

A man is expected to recover after he was stabbed early Wednesday in South Fairmount, Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW.
A man is expected to recover after he was stabbed early Wednesday in South Fairmount, Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:00 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is expected to recover after he was stabbed in South Fairmount early Wednesday, Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW.

It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Fairmount Avenue.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say officers were not exactly sure of the precise area the stabbing occurred so they blocked off a large crime scene spanning about two city blocks.

No arrests were made.

Suspect information was not immediately available as police continue to investigate.

