Man stabbed in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is expected to recover after he was stabbed in South Fairmount early Wednesday, Cincinnati police tell FOX19 NOW.

It happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Harrison Avenue near Fairmount Avenue.

The victim was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say officers were not exactly sure of the precise area the stabbing occurred so they blocked off a large crime scene spanning about two city blocks.

No arrests were made.

Suspect information was not immediately available as police continue to investigate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.