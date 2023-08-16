Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Man was showing 16-year-old a gun when it fired, killing teen: Police report

According to the report, the man told troopers he had 10 beers and a shot of bourbon before the shooting.
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OWENTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in Northern Kentucky was showing the teen a rifle when the gun fired, according to the report from Kentucky State Police.

The shooting happened just after 1:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 on Squiresville Road.

Troopers wrote in their report that 40-year-old Timothy Stone aimed the gun at 16-year-old Bryce Stewart as he was showing him the weapon.

The gun went off, hitting Stewart in the chest, troopers said.

According to the report, Stone told troopers he had 10 beers and a shot of bourbon before the shooting.

Stewart died at the scene and Stone was charged with involuntary manslaughter, detectives said.

Stewart was a member of the Carroll County High School Panthers football team, an officer in FFA and a CCHS cheerleader, according to the Carroll County School District.

“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” Carroll County Schools Superintendent Casey Jaynes said. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”

Stone is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

