Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Middletown City Council votes to authorize lease of senior center

Middletown City Council voted Tuesday to enter into a lease agreement with the possibility of...
Middletown City Council voted Tuesday to enter into a lease agreement with the possibility of later purchasing Central Connections senior citizens center.(WXIX)
By Simone Jameson
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown City Council voted Tuesday to enter into a lease agreement with the possibility of later purchasing Central Connections senior citizens center.

Tuesday’s vote comes after the executive director of the senior center, Diane Rodgers, was fired in July and told not to return, according to Police Chief David Birk.

Police investigating ‘alleged theft of monies from a local organization’

Sharon Collier and Marilyn Easterly say they have been members of Central Connections for more than two decades.

After Tuesday’s news from city council, they are now breathing a sigh of relief.

“Middletown senior center did not do business properly and did not vet the existing director at the time, so we’re thrilled that the city is going to try and help us out,” said Collier. “And we’re hopeful that the police will be able to take care of the rest of it.”

Rodgers is currently under investigation by the Middletown police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations regarding potential theft from the center, the chief told FOX19 NOW in July. No charges have been filed, according to Chief Birk.

Records from the Butler County Recorder’s Office listed Rodgers’ name on a $450,000 mortgage taken out for Central Connections senior center in July 2022, even though the mortgage was reportedly paid off.

According to the recorder’s office, there was also a line of more than $266,000 placed on the property in early May.

“Our yoga instructor and our silver sneakers instructors were not being paid,” said Collier. “Transportation was being late or was not happening. There were just multiple situations of mismanagement looking at the big picture.”

Collier and Easterly both said until this point they felt their cries for better leadership and major turnaround had fallen on deaf ears.

“The issues that were going on at the center were long, and we could not get anyone’s attention to address the issues that we knew were going on,” said Easterly.

While they don’t think a transition in leadership will guarantee smooth sailing for Central Connections, they are thankful for a silver lining.

“It’s going to work out fine with the city getting involved,” says Easterly. “We really appreciate it. Justice will be done.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Clay Wade Bailey Bridge back open after double fatal crash
A local woman was jogging in Ault Park when a man attempted to abduct her on Sunday.
Jogger claims she was nearly abducted at Ault Park
Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Child overdoses on drugs; mother says she ‘cleaned’ up everything, court docs say
Michael Oher, a tackle from Mississippi, is selected as the No. 26th overall pick by the...
Michael Oher, of ‘Blind Side’ fame, claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Latest News

Jonathan Kovac, 69, is charged with public indecency following his arrest on Monday at the...
Man arrested for public indecency near UC campus
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
The video from police details their first interaction with Tommy Powell after knocking on the...
Man instantly confesses to killing NKY woman when police show up: Video
Dash camera footage of pursuit shows suspects throwing items out windows
VIDEO: Suspects throw items out car windows during police pursuit