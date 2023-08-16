Motorcycle crash hospitalizes 2

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are expected to recover after they were hurt in an overnight motorcycle crash, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they responded to Elberon Avenue in East Price Hill around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

A man and a woman were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

The cause remains under investigation but police say it appears the driver hit the back of a parked vehicle.

