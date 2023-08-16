Newport Aquarium hosts sensory-friendly experience

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - The Newport Aquarium is bringing back an event that will help make the aquarium accessible for everyone called Family Inclusive Sensory Hours (FISH).

Newport Aquarium Public Relations Manager Madison Brady spoke with FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery about the event.

“The collaboration with Cincinnati Children’s gave us an opportunity to just work together - because we all wanted the same things. We want our kids to enjoy the aquarium and we all want them to have a really good experience,” she said.

The aquarium will have lower capacity, no music, limited microphone use, and reduced lighting effects during sensory sensitivity hours.

“We have made adjustments to make the experience more inclusive,” Brady said. “It’s always been an inclusive environment but this just opens us up to people who haven’t had the opportunity to come to the aquarium before.”

In addition, there will also be amenities, such as headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards from Culture City.

“We are the only entertainment venue in the Tri-State with Culture City accreditation,” Brady explains. “Basically, Culture City is the biggest non-profit for people that have sensory disabilities or processing difficulties.”

There will be several dates to attend the FISH events at the aquarium.

To find those dates, along with additional information, visit the Newport Aquarium’s website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.