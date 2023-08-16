Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

NKY newlyweds back home after Hawaii wildfires impact honeymoon

Local couple back home after traveling to Hawaii for their honeymoon
By Megan O'Rourke and Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky newlyweds found out quickly what “for better” and “for worse” truly meant after their Hawaiian honeymoon ended in a natural disaster.

Kimberly and Tyler Davis could see the deadly wildfires from the balcony of their resort.

The couple, now back home in Northern Kentucky, said they got married on Aug. 4 and left for Hawaii the following day.

Two days after arriving, the Davis’ went to explore Kapilua Bay and visit some other landmarks near Lahaina.

“We noticed it started getting windier, and it was around 5-5:30 p.m., we were like, these are kinda winding roads and they’re unfamiliar,” the couple explained. “‘Maybe we should start heading back to the resort.’”

Kimberly thought she was seeing storm clouds on their drive back, but a few hours later, she found out it wasn’t storm clouds she was seeing.

What she saw was smoke from the rapidly spreading wildfire, which could be seen from their resort.

“That was a little concerning,” Kimberly said. “And I think just trying to figure out the situation of not knowing when we would be able to get back home cause our flight was canceled.”

The Davis’ say for several days they had limited communication with the outside world.

They were able to get to Honolulu a few days later, where they stayed in a shelter at the Red Cross.

Their honeymoon was not the getaway they’d always imagined, but one they say they will never forget.

The couple said at one point they were on the beach and saw a boat pull up with supplies for a local school.

They jumped in a big assembly line of people and helped to unload it but say ultimately, they knew the best thing they could do for the locals would be to leave so they weren’t using what are still very limited resources.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
A local woman was jogging in Ault Park when a man attempted to abduct her on Sunday.
Jogger claims she was nearly abducted at Ault Park
The charges stem from a fight that happened during a game involving Laquita Carter’s Cincinnati...
Cincinnati amateur basketball coach arrested after post-game fight caught on video: Court docs
A private security officer was seriously hurt after directing a funeral procession in Walnut...
Private security officer seriously hurt after directing funeral procession in Walnut Hills, police say
Country singer Luke Combs will be performing at Paycor Stadium for two dates in Aug. 2024.
Country singer Luke Combs to play two nights at Paycor Stadium

Latest News

Newport Aquarium hosts a sensory-friendly event.
Newport Aquarium hosts sensory-friendly experience
Parents raising money in Rising Sun to help with school security
Indiana parents raising money to help with school security
For the second time in five years, a group of victims of sex abuse by Catholic clergy and their...
Catholic church sex abuse victims and activists call on Ohio attorney general for investigation
Nia Booker, 34, was shot in Avondale and died at UCMC on August 5.
Family: Baby of pregnant woman killed in shooting off ventilator