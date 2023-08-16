NKY newlyweds back home after Hawaii wildfires impact honeymoon

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northern Kentucky newlyweds found out quickly what “for better” and “for worse” truly meant after their Hawaiian honeymoon ended in a natural disaster.

Kimberly and Tyler Davis could see the deadly wildfires from the balcony of their resort.

The couple, now back home in Northern Kentucky, said they got married on Aug. 4 and left for Hawaii the following day.

Two days after arriving, the Davis’ went to explore Kapilua Bay and visit some other landmarks near Lahaina.

“We noticed it started getting windier, and it was around 5-5:30 p.m., we were like, these are kinda winding roads and they’re unfamiliar,” the couple explained. “‘Maybe we should start heading back to the resort.’”

Kimberly thought she was seeing storm clouds on their drive back, but a few hours later, she found out it wasn’t storm clouds she was seeing.

What she saw was smoke from the rapidly spreading wildfire, which could be seen from their resort.

“That was a little concerning,” Kimberly said. “And I think just trying to figure out the situation of not knowing when we would be able to get back home cause our flight was canceled.”

The Davis’ say for several days they had limited communication with the outside world.

They were able to get to Honolulu a few days later, where they stayed in a shelter at the Red Cross.

Their honeymoon was not the getaway they’d always imagined, but one they say they will never forget.

The couple said at one point they were on the beach and saw a boat pull up with supplies for a local school.

They jumped in a big assembly line of people and helped to unload it but say ultimately, they knew the best thing they could do for the locals would be to leave so they weren’t using what are still very limited resources.

