OVI suspected after vehicle goes into Ohio River

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene right now after a vehicle crashed into the Ohio River at the Public Landing.

It happened off Mehring Way Downtown just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Police say this is a suspected OVI. Three people were drinking and messing around at the public landing and the driver of a black sedan was doing donuts when it wrecked into the water.

Once the vehicle hit the water, she climbed out, according to police.

Crews plan to have the vehicle towed from the water later Wednesday morning.

