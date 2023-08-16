Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

OVI suspected after vehicle goes into Ohio River

Cincinnati police are on the scene right now after a vehicle crashed into the Ohio River at the...
Cincinnati police are on the scene right now after a vehicle crashed into the Ohio River at the Public Landing. It happened off Mehring Way Downtown just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are on the scene right now after a vehicle crashed into the Ohio River at the Public Landing.

It happened off Mehring Way Downtown just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

No injuries were reported.

Police say this is a suspected OVI. Three people were drinking and messing around at the public landing and the driver of a black sedan was doing donuts when it wrecked into the water.

Once the vehicle hit the water, she climbed out, according to police.

Crews plan to have the vehicle towed from the water later Wednesday morning.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
A local woman was jogging in Ault Park when a man attempted to abduct her on Sunday.
Jogger claims she was nearly abducted at Ault Park
A private security officer was seriously hurt after directing a funeral procession in Walnut...
Private security officer seriously hurt after directing funeral procession in Walnut Hills, police say
The charges stem from a fight that happened during a game involving Laquita Carter’s Cincinnati...
Cincinnati AAU basketball coach arrested after post-game fight caught on video: Court docs
Country singer Luke Combs will be performing at Paycor Stadium for two dates in Aug. 2024.
Country singer Luke Combs to play two nights at Paycor Stadium

Latest News

AirCare is responding to a crash with at least one serious injury reported in Clermont County,...
Medical helicopter responds to Clermont County crash
Middletown City Council voted Tuesday to enter into a lease agreement with the possibility of...
Middletown City Council votes to authorize lease of senior center
For the second time in five years, a group of victims of sex abuse by Catholic clergy and their...
Catholic church sex abuse victims and activists to call on Ohio attorney general for investigation
First Alert Forecast Update For Wednesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast