Pleasant Wednesday, rain chances return Thursday evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are on tap this afternoon with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s!

Thursday will start off sunny with morning lows in the low 60s, but clouds move in ahead of a weak cold front moving in during the evening and Thursday night. We’ll see some widely scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Along with the showers and even outside of showers and storms, conditions will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Friday will be another pleasant day with abundant sunshine with highs yet again in the upper 70s and low 80s along with low humidity. High school football begins and will be great conditions for that in the evening hours!

It looks like we will see a string of 5 days, starting the 20th and ending the 24th, with two days of upper 80s on either end of the heatwave. A heatwave by the way has no formal definition but typically for this region a heatwave is string of 3 or more days with high temps in the 90s. That definition is obviously moot in places like Phoenix or most of Florida.

At this time it looks like moderate humidity and heat index values only in the middle 90s in most places.

If anything changes we’ll let you know right here, on the air, on the First Alert Weather app, or the First Alert Weather 24/7 Streaming Channel - available anywhere you stream including YouTube!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.