Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Fossils discovered at popular tourist destination could be 100,000 years old

A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent...
A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent ice age.(WPDE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) – Some fossils recently uncovered along Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, could be up to 100,000 years old.

A very low tide revealed the fossilized beach, which is almost as old as Earth’s most recent ice age.

An expert in the area said remains like those are often unknowingly found underneath the feet of beachgoers and swimmers.

Usually, a thin layer of sand covers them closer to shore.

Farther out in the water, they create a good habitat for fish.

Copyright 2023 WPDE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Covington police confirmed that two died after a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge Monday.
Both drivers identified in fatal collision on Clay Wade Bailey Bridge
A local woman was jogging in Ault Park when a man attempted to abduct her on Sunday.
Jogger claims she was nearly abducted at Ault Park
A private security officer was seriously hurt after directing a funeral procession in Walnut...
Private security officer seriously hurt after directing funeral procession in Walnut Hills, police say
The charges stem from a fight that happened during a game involving Laquita Carter’s Cincinnati...
Cincinnati AAU basketball coach arrested after post-game fight caught on video: Court docs
Country singer Luke Combs will be performing at Paycor Stadium for two dates in Aug. 2024.
Country singer Luke Combs to play two nights at Paycor Stadium

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law
Feibelman got down on one knee and asked Chiou to marry him. She said yes.
She said yes! 2 doctors get engaged on hospital’s helipad
FILE - The study looked at 21,000 dogs.
Dogs can age healthier by socializing with humans and other pets, study says
A romantic and joyful scene played out on the roof of a Rhode Island hospital, with one doctor...
She said yes! 2 doctors get engaged on hospital helipad
North Korea claims the private sought refuge. (Source: CNN/US ARMY/SARAH LESLIE/KOREAN CENTRAL...
North Korea talks about US soldier that came over border