Resident displaced in Cincinnati apartment fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An apartment fire displaced one resident and caused $50,000 in damage early Wednesday, according to Cincinnati fire officials.

Flames broke out in a multi-family three-story building shortly before 2 a.m. in the 5400 block of Glengate Avenue in Pleasant Ridge, said District Fire Chief Christopher Snowden.

When fire crews arrived, they found smoke in the basement.

The blaze was under control within 15 minutes, District Fire Chief Snowden said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

Working smoke detectors were found on the scene, he said.

