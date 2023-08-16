Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

UC move-in week: More students living on campus than ever before

Move-In Week at UC
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It is move-in week for the University of Cincinnati, and students are gearing up for classes next week.

UC officials say this is the largest number of students living in university housing in the school’s history with more than 8,000 students.

Watch the video above to see more by FOX19 NOW Photojournalist Jason Maxwell.

