Catholic church sex abuse victims and activists to call on Ohio attorney general for investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the second time in five years, a group of victims of sex abuse by Catholic clergy and their supporters is asking Ohio’s attorney general to investigate all six dioceses in the state.

Local, national survivors and/or their parents who make up SNAP Network (Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests), Greater Cincinnati Voice of the Faithful and Ohioans for Child Protection are holding a news conference Wednesday morning.

They will publicly ask Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to conduct a statewide investigation “of the history and scope of child sexual abuse, trafficking, child sex abuse enabling and cover-up in Ohio’s 6 Dioceses.”

Then, the group says they will walk over to the attorney general’s office nearby and hand-deliver their official request letter along with a spreadsheet of nearly 50 clergy with Ohio ties referenced in three recent reports of statewide investigations of church sex abuse in Pennsylvania, Illinois and Maryland.

It all starts at 10 a.m. in the atrium of the statehouse at 1 Capitol Square in Columbus.

FOX19 NOW will be there with updates throughout the day.

We also are seeking comment from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office and Ohio’s six dioceses.

Wednesday’s event is similar to a request made in 2018 when SNAP protested outside then-Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Cincinnati office.

Holding up pictures of children who say they were abused nationwide, SNAP protesters called on DeWine, who is now Ohio’s governor, to follow the lead of other states that have investigated clergy sex crimes and cover-ups.

At that time, a spokesman for DeWine told reporters that Ohio had no system for statewide investigations requiring grand juries.

Local police and prosecutors investigate crimes in Ohio. The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation must be asked by local authorities to investigate or to assist with ongoing probes.

Still, in addition to the statewide investigation, SNAP and other activists also want the attorney general to order the release statewide of all allegations against any priest and other employee or church official accused of sexual abuse.

When FOX19 NOW has asked the Attorney General’s Office about that in the past, including after Yost was elected to the job, we were told that releasing such files is up to each individual county’s prosecutor.

On Wednesday, protesters say they will mention the convictions of five Ohio priests on sex trafficking or sexual assault charges.

One is Father Geoff Drew of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

He pleaded guilty in December 2021 to nine counts of raping a 10-year-old altar boy and student at St. Jude School in Green Township multiple times between 1988 and 1991.

The victim told authorities the abuse occurred in Drew’s school office after school hours. At the time, Drew was the music minister at the school.

He did not become a priest until 2004 and also taught at Elder High School in West Price Hill.

Drew pleaded guilty in a plea deal with Hamilton County prosecutors on the eve of the start of his trial.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison, far less than the up to 99 years he would have faced had he been convicted of all charges.

He received credit for time served at the county jail waiting for his trial, which was more than two years in part because his trial was delayed several times.

Drew is scheduled to be released from prison in 2026.

“National leader and abuse survivor with SNAP Network will share the importance of statewide investigations to provide validation and justice to victims, inform the state’s leaders and the public, prevent further abuse by identifying predators and enablers,” reads a news release sent out Tuesday in advance of the protest.

The release also says an Ohio parent will share “how (a) priest pedophile from her own parochial elementary school was moved throughout southwestern Ohio and was running her children’s parochial school shortly before his arrest for child rape.”

They also will “urge anyone with information about or suspicions of clergy sex crimes to “keep coming forward to police and prosecutors, not to church figures.”

In a statement released after Drew’s sentencing, the Archdiocese of Cincinnati said he “will never again have a priestly assignment” in any diocese.

The archdiocese said it will seek the “laicization” of Drew, so he cannot conduct Mass, hear confessions or administer sacraments.

Drew will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life.

The Archdiocese of Cincinnati suspended Drew as pastor at St. Ignatius in July 2019 after the parents of a teenage boy complained that Drew had sent him text messages.

The messages were not sexual in nature, according to the archdiocese, but they violated child protection rules.

The archdiocese came under intense criticism for its handling of misconduct complaints against Drew.

After Drew was placed on leave, church officials disclosed he previously was accused of inappropriate behavior involving children in 2013 and 2015 at St. Maximilian of Kolbe in Liberty Township.

They apologized and said at the time they made changes in procedures and personnel so the mistakes would not be repeated.

They also said they submitted a report to the Vatican concerning the handling of allegations of abuse against Drew.

In May 2020, the archdiocese announced the resignation of the second-highest ranking member of the diocese, Bishop Joseph Binzer, from overseeing priest personnel matters in Cincinnati in 2019.

They have said he failed to report a 2013 accusation that Father Geoff Drew behaved improperly with children to Archbishop Dennis Schnurr and the Priest’s Personnel Board.

The Archdiocese has stressed that Binzer did report the allegation to the Prosecutor’s Office and Children’s Services and addressed the concern himself with Drew.

Binzer is now known as Bishop Emeritus and is still a working priest within the diocese.

In 2022, he was reassigned as part of the diocese reorganization plan to the pastor of a large parish in the region, Good Shepherd Church in Montgomery.

In Cincinnati, the protesters say the following facts about Father Drew’s case prove church officials cannot be trusted to do the right thing despite multiple reforms over the years.

They say these facts are documented in Hamilton County records and/or the dozens of police records released by Cincinnati and Green Township police to the public, including FOX19 NOW, last year after Drew was convicted of multiple counts of raping an altar boy three decades ago.

Late 1980s: A former grade school student at St. Jude in Bridgetown, where Drew was a music teacher, told prosecutors in 2019 that Drew rubbed his shoulders and placed his hands under his shirt on more than one occasion in the late 1980s. Another former student said he witnessed Drew touching the child. He said boys “never wanted to get caught alone with Drew” because he was “a creep.”

1988 or 1989: A former Elder High School student said Drew took some Elder boys on a trip to Chicago, where Drew allowed them to drink alcohol and order soft-core pornography on the TV in their hotel room. Prior to that, the former student said, Drew had touched boys in ways that were “unwanted and very upsetting.” Drew was a music teacher at Elder at the time.

Late 1980s and early 1990s: A priest said he witnessed Drew inappropriately touching young boys at St. Jude. He also said he received complaints from parishioners and church employees about Drew’s behavior around children. On one occasion, the priest said, he saw Drew get into a station wagon with four or five boys. When the priest asked what was going on, Drew said they were going on vacation together.

Around 1990: Paul Neyer, who was then a student at St. Jude, told his father, Dan, that Drew asked him if he was “sexually active.” Dan Neyer said he called Drew and the principal to complain, but he said he does not believe the school took any action. Church officials said they have no record of his complaint. Decades later, in 2019, police arrested Drew for raping Neyer who said he didn’t tell his parents about being abused at St. Jude until after calling police. Neyer came out publicly last year about his experiences with an exclusive sit-down interview with FOX19 NOW before addressing a senate committee considering a state law change to expand the statute of limitation so victims like him would have more time to sue their abusers.

1990: A former Elder student said Drew invited him to his home. The boy, then 14 or 15 years old, said he accepted because he believed other students would be there, but he soon realized he was alone with Drew, who asked him to sit on the couch with him in his basement. Feeling uncomfortable, the student said he called his grandfather to pick him up when Drew left the room.

1992 to 1993: Another priest said he observed Drew touching young boys in an inappropriate manner at St. Jude, putting his hands on boys’ shoulders and rubbing them. He said he approached Drew about “crossing boundaries,” but Drew rebuffed him.

Early 2000s: A man who attended St. Anthony in Madisonville said Drew befriended him when he was a teenager and invited him to tour the seminary with him. At the time, Drew was studying to become a priest and was interning at St. Anthony. While at the seminary, Drew brought the teenager to his private room. He said someone noticed them and refused to leave Drew’s doorway until Drew and the boy left. On other occasions, he said, Drew spoke to him inappropriately, offered him a massage and touched his shoulders and back in ways that were “upsetting and alarming.” An employee at St. Anthony also told prosecutors he saw Drew with the boy at the church and seminary.

2005 to 2006: After his ordination as a priest in 2004, Drew became pastor at St. Rita in Dayton. A former student at the school said 40 to 50 boys signed their names to a typed letter asking school officials to tell Drew to stop touching them. The former student said school officials ignored their complaints and made them apologize to Drew for “being ridiculous.”

2011: A former altar boy said Drew gave him unsolicited hugs on multiple occasions. On one such occasion, he said, Drew told the boy he had nice legs and should wear long pants because his legs were distracting.

2013 to 2015: Parishioners at St. Maximilian of Kolbe in Liberty Township complained on at least two occasions about Drew touching boys’ shoulders or legs. Church officials referred the complaints to Butler County prosecutors. The alleged behavior involved a pattern with young boys of uninvited hugs, shoulder massages, patting of the leg above the knee and comments. Prosecutors determined in 2018 no crimes were committed but recommended the archdiocese more closely monitor Drew.

Summer/Fall 2018: Drew left St. Maximilian to become pastor at St. Ignatius of Loyola in Green Township. The archdiocese did not tell St. Ignatius parishioners or staff about the complaints at St. Maximilian, which upset parents at both churches when the rape allegations against him regarding Neyer became public in the summer of 2019. Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoeser told FOX19 NOW in 2019 he personally contacted “the chancellor” at the Archdiocese of Cincinnati in 2018 to warn them about Drew. Gmoser said he felt Drew was “sexually grooming” boys for future sexual abuse and he was upset to learn his verbal warning to the archdiocese was clearly not heeded because they granted his request to be moved to a parish on Hamilton County’s west side with the largest school in the archdiocese. An archdiocese spokeswoman identified the chancellor who spoke with Gmoser to FOX19 NOW in October 2019 as Father Steve Angi.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office also had a similar case with the same outcome, he said.

October 2018: The archdiocese received a letter from a St. Ignatius parishioner relating a family member’s experience with Drew years earlier, when he was a student at Elder. The former student said Drew touched his leg and made him uncomfortable. The archdiocese forwarded the complaint to prosecutors, who again determined no crimes were committed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.