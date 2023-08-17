2 displaced in Clermont County house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are displaced in an early morning house fire in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.

Flames broke out just before 2 a.m. Thursday at a residence at Branch Hill Miamiville Road and Decade Lane.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the back of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

