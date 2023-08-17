Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

2 displaced in Clermont County house fire

Two people are displaced in an early morning house fire in Clermont County.
Two people are displaced in an early morning house fire in Clermont County.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are displaced in an early morning house fire in Clermont County, dispatchers confirm.

Flames broke out just before 2 a.m. Thursday at a residence at Branch Hill Miamiville Road and Decade Lane.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the back of the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

