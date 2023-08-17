3 arrested after 1-year-old’s ‘near-fatal overdose’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people have been arrested after a 1-year-old overdosed in July.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said the three people facing endangering children charges are:

Tyler Heilmayer - 29

Amberly Miller - 33

Pamela Linville - 59

Linville also faces a charge of permitting drug abuse, according to the sheriff’s office.

The arrests are in connection with the investigation that started on July 10 when Addyston police were called for a report of an unresponsive child, the sheriff’s office explained Thursday.

Officers went to Children’s Hospital and determined the 1-year-old had overdosed on fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. The child has recovered and is in the care of Hamilton County Jobs and Family Services.

On Aug. 2, a little more than three weeks after the child overdosed, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section was brought in.

Following a “thorough investigation, the sheriff’s office says they concluded criminal charges were warranted against Heilmayer, Miller and Linville “for allowing the near-fatal overdose” of the 1-year-old to occur.

All three suspects were arrested Thursday, the sheriff’s office added.

