Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Bengals legend hints at Joe Burrow starring in Netflix docuseries

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow walks on the sideline during the first half of the team's preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow might be starring in the second season of Netflix’s hit show, “Quarterback.”

Former Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason said Wednesday, “It sounds like Joe Burrow is doing the ‘Quarterback,’ by the way.”

The Bengals legend made the comment during WFAN’s morning show when discussing if New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones would appear in the second season of Netflix’s show.

Burrow, like all quarterbacks in the NFL, did say in July he was not going to appear in the docuseries for this season.

“Maybe one year, this year, I’m not,” Burrow told reporters. “I would like to do it maybe a couple of years down the road, but I don’t think now is the right time.”

That could be a ploy to keep which players will appear in the show under wraps.

“Quarterback” was a big hit for Netflix when it hit the streaming giant this summer.

The first season followed three quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota.

