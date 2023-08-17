Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cincinnati Public Schools, other districts head back to class

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools heads back to class Thursday.

This is the largest school district in Greater Cincinnati and the second-largest one in the state of Ohio.

The district serves 36,000 students from preschool through 12th grade in 65 schools across 91 miles.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge and her entire command staff will be at multiple schools Thursday morning welcoming back students and teachers, a police spokesman says.

The chief will be at Hughes High School starting at 8:15 a.m. Assistant Chief Lisa Davis will be at Roll Hill School at the same time.

Cincinnati Public Schools is just one of many districts starting this week.

Greater Cincinnati’s second-largest school district, Lakota Local Schools in Butler County, began its new academic year with a staggered start Wednesday that continues Thursday.

This year there are 17,400 students in 23 schools across 63 square miles in West Chester and Liberty townships.

Students with last names M-Z reported on Wednesday while students with last names A-L are reporting Thursday.

All students in grades 1-12 will attend school on Friday.

Phase-in days for kindergartners will continue for two additional days on Friday and Monday with half of each kindergarten class reporting each day.

Kindergarten students will not report on Tuesday and then all kindergarten students will attend class on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Other school districts heading back to class Thursday include:

  • The third-largest school district in Kentucky, Boone County Schools
  • Mason City School District, serving students in Mason and Deerfield Township.
  • Forest Hills Local School District in Anderson Township and Newtown

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Patrol said the roadway was closed for about an hour after a head-on collision on...
Medical helicopter responds to head-on crash in Clermont County
Cincinnati police are on the scene right now after a vehicle crashed into the Ohio River at the...
OVI suspected after vehicle goes into Ohio River
The video from police details their first interaction with Tommy Powell after knocking on the...
Man instantly confesses to killing NKY woman when police show up: Video
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
Ja'Marr Chase talks with the media during a January 2, 2022 news conference.
Ja’Marr Chase seeks court-ordered protection from woman

Latest News

Two people are displaced in an early morning house fire in Clermont County.
2 displaced in Clermont County house fire
Aaron Crew, 57, was indicted after stealing sex toys, clothes and DVDs from the Hustler Express...
Nearly $1,700 worth of sex toys, clothes stolen from Hustler Express: Court docs
Lisa McPhillips is unsure if she will make a full recovery as surgery could be possible down...
Woman still recovering 1 year after medical helicopter crashed in Butler County
His friends say among the highlights of Anthony Macht’s life was the years he spent serving his...
Navy veteran killed in Clay Wade Bailey Bridge crash remembered for heart of gold