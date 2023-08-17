Cincinnati Public Schools, other districts head back to class

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools heads back to class Thursday.

This is the largest school district in Greater Cincinnati and the second-largest one in the state of Ohio.

The district serves 36,000 students from preschool through 12th grade in 65 schools across 91 miles.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge and her entire command staff will be at multiple schools Thursday morning welcoming back students and teachers, a police spokesman says.

The chief will be at Hughes High School starting at 8:15 a.m. Assistant Chief Lisa Davis will be at Roll Hill School at the same time.

Cincinnati Public Schools is just one of many districts starting this week.

Greater Cincinnati’s second-largest school district, Lakota Local Schools in Butler County, began its new academic year with a staggered start Wednesday that continues Thursday.

This year there are 17,400 students in 23 schools across 63 square miles in West Chester and Liberty townships.

Students with last names M-Z reported on Wednesday while students with last names A-L are reporting Thursday.

All students in grades 1-12 will attend school on Friday.

Phase-in days for kindergartners will continue for two additional days on Friday and Monday with half of each kindergarten class reporting each day.

Kindergarten students will not report on Tuesday and then all kindergarten students will attend class on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

Other school districts heading back to class Thursday include:

The third-largest school district in Kentucky, Boone County Schools

Mason City School District, serving students in Mason and Deerfield Township.

Forest Hills Local School District in Anderson Township and Newtown

