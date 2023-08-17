Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental

Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.(Fairbanks Police Department)
By Nolin Ainsworth and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) – Two people from Tennessee who were visiting Alaska were reported missing last week after not checking out of their vacation rental or making their return flight home.

According to the Fairbanks Police Department, Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday to police, who called on the Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers to help investigate the case.

Authorities said police found the couple’s luggage still in their vacation rental in Fairbanks.

Troopers located their rental Jeep Compass Saturday evening at Chena Hot Springs Resort, a popular destination about 60 miles outside of Fairbanks.

Troopers began searching the area with helicopters, small unmanned aircraft systems and ATVs. Chena Hot Springs Resort, Wilderness Search and Rescue and PAWS Search and Rescue Dogs are assisting with the search.

