Driver killed, passenger hospitalized after Highland County crash

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A driver is dead after their SUV went off the road and into a wooded area early Thursday.

Paul Walters, 83, of Leesburg, died at the scene of the crash on Sabina Road, near Eakins Road, in Fairfield Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Walters was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox south on Sabina Road around 9:30 a.m. when troopers say the SUV went off the road.

The Equinox hit a guardrail and then overturned in a wooded area, OSHP explained.

His passenger, 72-year-old Deborah Walters, was flown to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries, according to troopers.

The crash remains under investigation.

