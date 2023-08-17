Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Mobile sports betting in Kentucky won’t be ready for start of NFL, college football

A list of approved retail facilities and mobile applications will be released on Aug. 22, following the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) meeting, according to Gov. Beshear.(David Graf)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Mobile sports betting won’t be up and running in time for the start of the college football and NFL season.

Kentucky bettors will have to wait until 6 a.m. Sept. 28 to be able to place wagers through the phones, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday.

The NFL season begins on Sept. 7 and Week Zero of college football is Aug. 26.

While mobile betting won’t be ready for NFL’s opening game, in-person betting will begin the same day on Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.

“The countdown is on. We are just three weeks away from sports wagering in Kentucky,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are ready to deliver the quality entertainment experience Kentuckians asked for, while bringing money to the state to support pensions and free up funds that can be used to build a better Kentucky.”

Kentuckians wanting to place sports bets through their phone can pre-register an account with approved mobile applications starting at 6 a.m. on Aug. 28, the governor said.

Allowing pre-registration eases strains on electronic systems that can sometimes happen when many people try to register at once, Gov. Beshear explained.

Then, on Sept. 7, bettors can deposit funds into their pre-registered account with approved mobile applications.

A list of approved retail facilities and mobile applications will be released on Aug. 22, following the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) meeting, according to Gov. Beshear.

