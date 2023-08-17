Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers recalled for fire, burn hazards

More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.
More than 1.5 million dehumidifiers are being recalled for fire and burn hazards.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Chinese home appliance manufacturer Gree is recalling more than 1.5 million dehumidifiers

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been 23 reports of the appliances catching on fire.

Consumers have also reported nearly 700 overheating incidents and $168,000 in property damage.

Forty-two models are included in the recall.

They were manufactured between January 2011 and February 2014 under numerous brand names, including Kenmore, GE, Soleus Air, Norpole and Seabreeze.

Anyone with a recalled dehumidifier should unplug it immediately and contact Gree for a refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio State Patrol said the roadway was closed for about an hour after a head-on collision on...
Medical helicopter responds to head-on crash in Clermont County
Cincinnati police are on the scene right now after a vehicle crashed into the Ohio River at the...
OVI suspected after vehicle goes into Ohio River
The video from police details their first interaction with Tommy Powell after knocking on the...
Man instantly confesses to killing NKY woman when police show up: Video
Police responded to a crash involving school bus in the Oaklawn neighborhood of Wichita,...
8-year-old girl dies after being hit by school bus, police in Kansas say
Ja'Marr Chase talks with the media during a January 2, 2022 news conference.
Ja’Marr Chase seeks court-ordered protection from woman

Latest News

Ohio Task Force 1 is headed to Hawaii after wildfires killed more than 100 people and hundreds...
Ohio Task Force 1 deploys to help recovery efforts in Hawaii
United States' head coach Vlatko Andonovski, center, watches during a FIFA Women's World Cup...
US women’s national team coach Vlatko Andonovski resigns after early World Cup exit, AP source says
Yellow-Legged Hornet
Bee company workers said they’ve captured nearly a dozen invasive hornets newly spotted in US
According to employees at the restaurant, the man has broken into the business multiple times...
String of break-ins for beer at a Mexican restaurant finally caught on camera