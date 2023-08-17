Morning fog, then afternoon showers in the tri-state

Contests
By Ethan Emery
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will start off with some patchy fog; mainly in river valleys and low-lying spots. Once the fog burns off, expect sunshine with morning lows in the low 60s.

Clouds move in ahead of a weak cold front moving in Thursday night. We’ll see some widely scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder after 3 p.m. Along with the showers and even outside of showers and storms, conditions will be breezy with wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour at times.

Friday will be another pleasant day with abundant sunshine with highs yet again in the upper 70s and low 80s along with low humidity. High school football begins and will be great conditions for that in the evening hours!

A short heatwave is still in the 7-day forecast with Sunday through Wednesday of next week having forecast high temperatures in the low 90s. Through that period of time precipitation will be light to non-existent. That means to keep your lawn and gardens healthy heading into Fall you will likely need to water.

At this time it looks like moderate humidity and heat index values about equal to the temperature through the weekend and for Monday. Heat index values will rise into the the middle 90s in most places with a few locations seeing the heat index reach the upper 90s.

If anything changes we’ll let you know right here, on the air, on the First Alert Weather app, or the First Alert Weather 24/7 Streaming Channel - available anywhere you stream including YouTube!

