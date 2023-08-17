Mother charged after failing to seek treatment for son: Police

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is under arrest after she failed to seek medical treatment for her 16-year-old son, according to an arrest report from the Cincinnati Police Department.

Torie Freeman, 47, is charged with endangering children and felonious assault, the documents say.

The report says the incident happened at an apartment building in North Avondale on Aug. 12.

The arrest report says Freeman “knowingly left her disabled son on the floor for four days while he was in a medical emergency.”

Freeman is accused of “causing serious physical harm leading to hospitalization,” according to the report.

The arrest report did include information on the teen’s current condition.

