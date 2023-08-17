Navy veteran killed in Clay Wade Bailey Bridge crash remembered for heart of gold

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Family, friends and coworkers are in mourning after their loved one died Monday in a crash on the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge.

Anthony Macht, 61, was one of two drivers who died in the wreck, according to the Covington Police Department. The other driver who died was identified as 36-year-old Bryan Williams.

Macht was an airline worker and a Navy veteran. Those who knew him said he has a heart of gold.

“You go through a lot of people in this economy, but Tony was a constant staple,” said family friend Mark Major. “Just his presence at a certain age, coming to work every day. I won’t ever forget him.”

Major says he became close friends with Macht, who he called Tony, in the years they worked together for Trego Dugan Aviation inside Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

“Tony didn’t miss work unless he was either in the hospital or was going to be there soon,” explained Major. “I believe he loved doing what he did.”

Keith Bevins also became close with Macht through work.

He says Macht’s managers and coworkers were like family and all were blindsided by his death.

“He was really smart,” Bevins says of Macht. “He was somebody I could actually go to and get the operation done. I’m still sad. It hurts.”

Covington police have not released much information from Monday’s two-vehicle crash that happened around 2 p.m.

One of the drivers died at the scene and the other at the hospital, police said.

“It’s a very shocking and tragic thing to know that we’ve lost a good man,” said Bevins. “I was hoping it wasn’t true. That maybe they had the wrong name.”

These men say among the highlights of Macht’s life was the years he spent serving his country.

“Him being in the Navy, and I was in the Navy, we connected in that area,” explained Major. “He would talk about some of the guys he was in with. Maybe even go visit a couple of them from time to time.”

They say in his time away from work, Macht proudly supported the Bengals as a 15-year season ticket holder.

“[He] was surrounded by the same people every year and I think he looked forward to seeing them on Sunday, just as much as to watch the game,” said Major.

Bevins says his memories of Macht will never fade away.

“Tony will never be forgotten,” said Bevin. “He always left you smiling. I know that once in a while, you had to laugh around him. He was an easy guy to talk to. He always had an ear for you.”

Trego Dugan Aviation representatives said they are providing family and employees with free flights to help with Macht’s funeral arrangements.

The cause of Monday’s crash remains under investigation.

