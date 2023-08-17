Nearly $1,700 worth of sex toys, clothes stolen from Hustler Express: Court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was caught on camera stealing nearly $1,700 worth of sex toys, clothes and more from a Downtown adult store.

Aaron Crew, 57, was indicted for breaking and entering after going into Hustler Express on Elm Street and stealing sex toys, clothes and DVDs, according to Hamilton County court records.

“We’ve been reporting people,” says Larry Flynt’s Hustler Express Manager Lamont Powell. “We’ve been taking the security footage and turning it over to detectives. Not even trying to argue with them. Not trying to fight with them. Just trying to cease it pretty much.”

Powell says this is not the first time someone has stole from the store.

“People come in here, they take DVDs, they take sex toys,” says Powell.

According to court documents, Crew used a tool to pry open the front door after the store had closed.

Now, this isn’t the only time Crew has been arrested for breaking and entering, according to court documents.

Since the end of June, Crew has been arrested a total of four times on the same charges, but a grand jury chose to only indict him for stealing from Larry Flynt’s Hustler Express, the records show.

“It does make me mad because we try to look out for our customers,” said Powell. “Some people, they come in here humbly and they buy things. Some people, they come in here with the intention of just stealing. Today that’s going to stop.”

Powell says he loves the Downtown area and he knows people steal from stores across the country, but he hopes any would-be thieves will think twice before taking from his store.

