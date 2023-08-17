New temporary database created to help agents after cyberattack impacts Cincinnati real estate service

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new temporary database has been created for agents following a cyberattack that shut down the Multiple Listings Services of Greater Cincinnati for more than a week.

President-Elect for Realtor Alliance of Greater Cincinnati and Cincy Multiple Listings Services Tracy Dunne says she is beyond frustrated since the cyberattack on Aug. 8.

“Never in a million years did we expect that we’d still be in this situation a week later,” said Dunne.

Realtors like Sean Donovan are feeling the ripple of the attack as are home sellers and buyers.

“A seller sitting with a listed house, the only people that are going to know it’s for sale are those that either drive by it or word of mouth, so it’s dramatically impacted that,” explained Donovan.

Dunne says the cyberattack is against Multiple Listings Services’ California-based vendor, Rapattoni Corporation.

“We’ve got no information from Rapattoni other than that they are working around the clock to resolve the problem,” said Dunne.

She says Cincinnati Multiple Listings Services got to work over the weekend to find relief.

“We’ve created a temporary database for our agents to utilize,” explained Dunne.

Dunne says agents can utilize the database to serve buyers and sellers.

The database is able to house data and give information to the realtor community, but it doesn’t syndicate information out to third-party sites.

She says that is where buyers and sellers feel the impact.

“It doesn’t give you the information, it doesn’t have the depth that MLS would have or what we’ve come to rely on to market a house or to list a house,” explained Donovan.

In addition, Dunne says Cincinnati Multiple Listings Services has planned to transition vendors from Rapattoni to Perchwell.

Dunne says she expects the parallel site to be up and running in a week or so.

The plane has been in the works prior to the cyberattack, according to Dunne.

As of now, Dunne says it is a waiting game on when the cyberattack will be over, but for realtors like Donovan, he feels there is a lasting impact.

“Well, how vulnerable we really are, how easy it was to disrupt the business as it’s been disrupted,” Donovan said.

Dunne says when it comes to the new parallel site, there is a lot of historical information and a lot of fact-checking before it is ready.

She says before the attack, they were months away from it rolling out, but now, it is on a fast track.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.