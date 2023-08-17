Newport Independent Schools hosts annual Home Visit Day

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport Independent Schools hosted its annual Home Visit Day Thursday.

The Home Visit Day gives teachers and staff a chance to get to know their students and their families ahead of the new school year.

The Home Visit Day gives teachers and staff a chance to get to know their students and their families ahead of the new school year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.