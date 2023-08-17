Newport Independent Schools hosts annual Home Visit Day
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Newport Independent Schools hosted its annual Home Visit Day Thursday.
The Home Visit Day gives teachers and staff a chance to get to know their students and their families ahead of the new school year.
