Ohio Task Force 1 deploys to help recovery efforts in Hawaii

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio Task Force 1 is headed to Hawaii after wildfires killed more than 100 people and hundreds remain unaccounted for.

Three K9 teams with handlers and dogs left Wednesday for Maui, all trained and certified to detect and alert deceased persons, Ohio Task Force 1 said in a news release on its Facebook page.

They have joined other task forces from Washington and Nevada.

FEMA also has deployed crews to assist.

Ohio Task Force 1 is one of 28 teams nationwide that respond to help wherever large-scale disasters occur.

The task force has 45 search specialists and canine teams.

Previous deployments include the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks, Hurricane Ian in Florida in 2022, Eastern Kentucky flooding in 2022, Western Kentucky tornadoes in 2021, Surfside condo collapse in Florida in 2021 and Hurricane Harvey in Texas in 2017.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.