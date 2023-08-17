Retaining wall collapses on cars

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple Cincinnati fire crews just responded to a report of a retaining wall collapsing on vehicles.

The wall is located behind an apartment building in the 2100 block of Kemper Lane.

It was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.