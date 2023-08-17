Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Retaining wall collapses on cars

Multiple Cincinnati fire crews are on scene along Kemper Lane after a report of a retaining...
Multiple Cincinnati fire crews are on scene along Kemper Lane after a report of a retaining wall collapsing on vehicles behind an apartment building.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Multiple Cincinnati fire crews just responded to a report of a retaining wall collapsing on vehicles.

The wall is located behind an apartment building in the 2100 block of Kemper Lane.

It was reported shortly before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

