Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Retaining wall partially collapses on vehicles in Walnut Hills

A retaining wall behind a Walnut Hills apartment building collapsed on a couple of cars...
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A retaining wall behind a Walnut Hills apartment building collapsed on a couple of cars Thursday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

It happened in the apartment building’s parking lot in the 2100 block of Kemper Lane shortly before 7:3 a.m.

Fire crews say no one was hurt.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story on air and all of our digital platforms.

