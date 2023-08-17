Retaining wall partially collapses on vehicles in Walnut Hills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A retaining wall behind a Walnut Hills apartment building collapsed on a couple of cars Thursday morning, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

It happened in the apartment building’s parking lot in the 2100 block of Kemper Lane shortly before 7:3 a.m.

Fire crews say no one was hurt.

