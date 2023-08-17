WATCH: Judge is about to issue decision in Bengals’ Joe Mixon trial

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We are about to get a verdict in the criminal trial of Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.

Closing arguments wrapped up shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Mixon, 27, is charged with misdemeanor aggravated menacing in an alleged road rage incident earlier this year.

He has pleaded not guilty and faces up to 180 days in jail if convicted.

As the trial started its fourth day earlier Thursday morning, his attorneys asked the judge to acquit him, one day after the prosecution rested its case.

Mixon is being represented by veteran defense attorneys Merlyn Shiverdecker and Scott Croswell.

The defense noted a Cincinnati police sergeant testified police cannot prove Mixon had a gun the night his accusor says he pointed one at her in January.

His defense also pointed out the accusor has said she was not afraid.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Gwen Bender denied their request for acquittal but the defense continue to stress those facts during closing arguments.

The prosecution said the victim never knew who threatened her until the charges were filed.

The incident happened shortly before the Bengals left for a playoff game in Buffalo.

The prosecutor suggested during his closing argument that Mixon accidentally got off on the Third Street exit out of habit but needed to go home first and might have been running late for the team bus to the airport and that could have caused him to drive erratically.

Mixon’s attorneys then went right into closing arguments without Mixon taking the stand in his own defense.

He opted for a bench trial so that means the judge, not a jury, will decide his fate.

