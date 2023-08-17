Judge announces verdict in Bengals’ Joe Mixon trial

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not guilty of aggravated menacing, a Hamilton County judge ruled Thursday.

The verdict in the alleged road rage case against Mixon, 27, came on the fourth day of his bench trial.

Mixon smiled with relief and shook hands with his defense team.

He had pleaded not guilty and faced up to 180 days in jail if convicted.

As the trial started its fourth day earlier Thursday morning, his attorneys asked the judge to acquit him, one day after the prosecution rested its case.

Mixon is being represented by veteran defense attorneys Merlyn Shiverdecker and Scott Croswell.

The defense noted a Cincinnati police sergeant testified police cannot prove Mixon had a gun the night his accusor says he pointed one at her in January.

His defense also pointed out the accusor has said she was not afraid.

The judge denied their request for acquittal.

Mixon’s attorneys then went right into closing arguments without Mixon taking the stand in his own defense. Croswell delivered the closing statements, reiterating many of the same facts he stressed during the acquittal argument.

The prosecution said the victim never knew who threatened her until the charges were filed.

The incident happened shortly before the Bengals left for a playoff game in Buffalo.

The prosecutor suggested during his closing argument that Mixon accidentally got off on the Third Street exit out of habit but needed to go home first and might have been running late for the team bus to the airport and that could have caused him to drive erratically.

