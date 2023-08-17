Woman still recovering 1 year after medical helicopter crashed in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County community is rallying behind a nurse who survived a helicopter crash in July 2022.

Lisa McPhillips was one of the three people in the medical helicopter when it hit power lines and crashed.

The helicopter was responding to a fatal crash last July at Eaton Road and US-127 in Milford Township.

“I remember every piece of that morning,” says McPhillips.

The helicopter hit power lines, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

McPhillips says they fell 70′.

“It was terrifying,” says McPhillips. “Yes, I thought I was gonna die.”

McPhillips and two other nurses aboard the helicopter survived, but she did not come out unscathed.

“And I felt pain immediately in my back,” McPhillips recalls. “I did a little assessment on myself and I was moving all my toes and all my fingers.”

She did fracture her back in several places as a firefighter at the scene carried her to safety.

McPhillips spent a week in the hospital and had to wear a brace.

“And then I was on strict bed rest for three months,” explains McPhillips. “Couldn’t carry my babies. I wasn’t allowed to bend over. I was allowed to go to the bathroom and walk around for five minutes.”

It was a really difficult time for the mother of four, who had just returned to work from maternity leave three weeks before the crash.

“My three-year-old now would just scream at night wanting me to just lay with them,” says McPhillips.

The one-year anniversary of the crash was last month, but McPhillips remains in pain to this day.

“So, I have pain in my mid-back where the fractures were and then I have pain in my lower back,” says McPhillips.

McPhillips is unsure if she will make a full recovery as surgery could be possible down the road.

She says she also has to get injections and might not be able to work again because of the injuries.

“I’ve wanted to be a nurse since I was like eight,” says McPhillips. “So, adjusting to this is something new. It’s a piece of being a nurse as a piece of me so I’m not I don’t know how we deal with.”

McPhillips and her family are still paying off the medical bills.

To help the family, the Turtlecreek Township Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser on Aug. 19.

It begins at 12 p.m. at Armco Park in Lebanon. McPhillips says she is grateful for the support of so many people.

People do not have to attend the fundraiser to buy raffle tickets. Click here for information on how to buy tickets online.

