Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

19 for a Cure: TriHealth bringing health care to businesses across the Tri-State

By Dan Wells
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Healthcare is evolving as companies in the Tri-State seek to change how and where care is delivered.

If the great resignation climate has taught us anything, it’s that employee benefits are more important now than they’ve ever been.

Dan Wells talks with the medical director at TriHealth Executive Health in today’s 19 for a Cure.

