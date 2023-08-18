Cincinnati road closures Saturday for Black Family Reunion Parade, Medpace 5K

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Portions of several streets in Cincinnati will shut down Saturday morning for two annual events.

Black Family Reunion Parade in Avondale

Forest Avenue between Reading Road and Washington Avenue will close at 8:30 a.m. for start line construction

The following streets will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to about noon:

Forest Avenue between Dury Avenue and Reading Road

Rockdale Avenue between Dury Avenue and the east terminus

Wilson Avenue between Northern Avenue and Ehrman Avenue

Burnet Avenue north of Northern Avenue

Alaska Avenue south of Glenwood Avenue

Harvey Avenue between Prospect Place and Glenwood Avenue

Knott Street north of Prospect Place

Washington Avenue south of Glenwood Avenue

Van Antwerp Place south of Glenwood Avenue

Medpace 5K race in Madisonville

The following streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Hetzel Street between Red Bank Road and Amanda Place

Amanda Place

Stewart Avenue between Madison Road and Orlando Place

Covington Avenue between Amanda Place and Stewart Avenue

Orlando Place between Osgood Street and Roe Street

Roe Street between Tomkins Avenue and Orlando Place

Carothers Street between Roe Street and Whetsel Avenue

Southbound Whetsel Avenue between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue

Eastbound Bramble Avenue between Erie Avenue and Watterson Street

Watterson Street: Restricted to residents only between Bramble Avenue and Murray Avenue

Lacrosse Avenue: Restricted to residents only between Murray Avenue and Islington Avenue

Islington Avenue: Restricted to residents only between Lacrosse Avenue and Sherwood Avenue

Sherwood Avenue: Restricted to residents only between Islington Ave and Bramble Ave

Arnsby Place: Restricted to residents only between Erie Avenue and Sherwood Avenue

Northbound Erie Avenue between Brotherton Court and Whetsel Avenue

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.