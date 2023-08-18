Cincinnati road closures Saturday for Black Family Reunion Parade, Medpace 5K
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Portions of several streets in Cincinnati will shut down Saturday morning for two annual events.
Black Family Reunion Parade in Avondale
- Forest Avenue between Reading Road and Washington Avenue will close at 8:30 a.m. for start line construction
The following streets will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to about noon:
- Forest Avenue between Dury Avenue and Reading Road
- Rockdale Avenue between Dury Avenue and the east terminus
- Wilson Avenue between Northern Avenue and Ehrman Avenue
- Burnet Avenue north of Northern Avenue
- Alaska Avenue south of Glenwood Avenue
- Harvey Avenue between Prospect Place and Glenwood Avenue
- Knott Street north of Prospect Place
- Washington Avenue south of Glenwood Avenue
- Van Antwerp Place south of Glenwood Avenue
Medpace 5K race in Madisonville
The following streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
- Hetzel Street between Red Bank Road and Amanda Place
- Amanda Place
- Stewart Avenue between Madison Road and Orlando Place
- Covington Avenue between Amanda Place and Stewart Avenue
- Orlando Place between Osgood Street and Roe Street
- Roe Street between Tomkins Avenue and Orlando Place
- Carothers Street between Roe Street and Whetsel Avenue
- Southbound Whetsel Avenue between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue
- Eastbound Bramble Avenue between Erie Avenue and Watterson Street
- Watterson Street: Restricted to residents only between Bramble Avenue and Murray Avenue
- Lacrosse Avenue: Restricted to residents only between Murray Avenue and Islington Avenue
- Islington Avenue: Restricted to residents only between Lacrosse Avenue and Sherwood Avenue
- Sherwood Avenue: Restricted to residents only between Islington Ave and Bramble Ave
- Arnsby Place: Restricted to residents only between Erie Avenue and Sherwood Avenue
- Northbound Erie Avenue between Brotherton Court and Whetsel Avenue
