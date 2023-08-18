Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Cincinnati road closures Saturday for Black Family Reunion Parade, Medpace 5K

Two events are closings portions of several streets in different parts of Cincinnati on Saturday morning including the annual Black Family Reunion Parade in Avondale.(Midwest Black Family Reunion Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Portions of several streets in Cincinnati will shut down Saturday morning for two annual events.

Black Family Reunion Parade in Avondale

  • Forest Avenue between Reading Road and Washington Avenue will close at 8:30 a.m. for start line construction

The following streets will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to about noon:

  • Forest Avenue between Dury Avenue and Reading Road
  • Rockdale Avenue between Dury Avenue and the east terminus
  • Wilson Avenue between Northern Avenue and Ehrman Avenue
  • Burnet Avenue north of Northern Avenue
  • Alaska Avenue south of Glenwood Avenue
  • Harvey Avenue between Prospect Place and Glenwood Avenue
  • Knott Street north of Prospect Place
  • Washington Avenue south of Glenwood Avenue
  • Van Antwerp Place south of Glenwood Avenue

Medpace 5K race in Madisonville

The following streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

  • Hetzel Street between Red Bank Road and Amanda Place
  • Amanda Place
  • Stewart Avenue between Madison Road and Orlando Place
  • Covington Avenue between Amanda Place and Stewart Avenue
  • Orlando Place between Osgood Street and Roe Street
  • Roe Street between Tomkins Avenue and Orlando Place
  • Carothers Street between Roe Street and Whetsel Avenue
  • Southbound Whetsel Avenue between Madison Road and Bramble Avenue
  • Eastbound Bramble Avenue between Erie Avenue and Watterson Street
  • Watterson Street: Restricted to residents only between Bramble Avenue and Murray Avenue
  • Lacrosse Avenue: Restricted to residents only between Murray Avenue and Islington Avenue
  • Islington Avenue: Restricted to residents only between Lacrosse Avenue and Sherwood Avenue
  • Sherwood Avenue: Restricted to residents only between Islington Ave and Bramble Ave
  • Arnsby Place: Restricted to residents only between Erie Avenue and Sherwood Avenue
  • Northbound Erie Avenue between Brotherton Court and Whetsel Avenue

