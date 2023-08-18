Dozens displaced in Ripley apartment fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WXIX) - Dozens of Brown County residents are homeless after a fire in one apartment destroyed the entire apartment building, Ripley fire officials say.

Flames broke out at Ripley Schoolhouse Apartments on North Second Street around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, displacing roughly 30 residents.

“We heard the fire alarms going off, but we’re used to that because we always had one kid playing with the fire alarm,” said one resident, Jackie Shuler. “But then it turned out to be a real fire.”

Shuler is among several residents who tell us they are physically and emotionally torn.

Ripley firefighters say 30-40 law enforcement officials and medical professionals responded to the scene.

One dog was killed and five people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, as a result of the fire.

“Once we made entry into the front door, we found it congested with residents. They had wheelchairs stuck in the front door trying to evacuate, so we cleared the main floor first, and then went to the fire floor and cleared it,” Matt Bradford with the Ripley Life Squad said.

Fire officials say the fire was contained to one unit but smoke damage spread throughout the apartment building, making it unliveable for now.

The cause remains under investigation.

“I’ve been there since April, but I wanted to stay there. I was homeless before that. And now, I’m homeless again,” said another resident, Lois Wilson. “I’ve got depression problems and nerves, and it’s just put a toll on me.”

As residents find shelter at Centenary Methodist Church, volunteers, like Druann Kendrick, helped provide food and facilitated donations for those displaced.

“It used to be our elementary school, but it’s a really old building,” Kendrick said. “It’s a lot of expense to keep a building like that going, but it was really a Godsend to all the residents living there because there is a housing shortage in our town.”

Officials say most, if not all, of the people living in the Schoolhouse Apartments, were older and disabled adults with fixed incomes.

“I collect different things, and hopefully I’ll be able to get them out and start selling off some of the stuff I collected over the years, hopefully, to get enough money to get me into another place,” Shuler said. “This didn’t need to happen. It upsets me.”

The American Red Cross will be helping residents get placed into temporary housing until the next steps can be sorted out.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.