Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Fairfield man dies from injuries in ATV crash: Coroner

A 42-year-old Fairfield man was killed this week in an ATV crash, according to the Hamilton...
A 42-year-old Fairfield man was killed this week in an ATV crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(HNN)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT
CLEVES, Ohio (WXIX) - A 42-year-old Fairfield man was killed this week in an ATV crash, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Eric Winkler, 42 was pronounced dead Thursday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a corner’s report shows.

He was taken to the hospital from the ATV crash on Ohio 128 in Cleves.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

