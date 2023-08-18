FC Cincinnati West End mixed-use development moving forward

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati is looking for RSVPs from construction companies as they seek diversity in the development of the West End neighborhood.

On Tuesday, the organization will host an outreach meeting to discuss the future of the West End, including the design aspect of the soon-to-be mixed-use development.

FC Cincinnati has previously partnered with Messer and Triversity, and they plan to hold outreach sessions targeting minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses.

“They do have a process to onboard people and help them get prepared, both just filling out all the technical paperwork that has to be done, but also making sure that they have all the insurance requirements and public documents ready to go,” Chief Development Officer for FC Cincinnati Chad Munitz said.

Since FC Cincinnati says they have an ample amount of time to connect with small businesses, they are hoping to have a large number of contractors who are able to bid on projects with accurate paperwork.

“We are really personal, [and] purposeful by reaching out very early,” Munitz said.

FC Cincinnati says they are intentionally making bid packages as small as possible to contract with an abundant number of companies.

“A lot of times what happens is, it’s easier to do large bid packages, but sometimes because of the scale of that, you exclude smaller minority businesses, and so being purposeful to break those up to give as many people the opportunity to bid is important,” explains Munitz.

The deadline to RSVP for the outreach meeting is Friday, Aug. 18. The meeting will be held Tuesday at 5 p.m.

