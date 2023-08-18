Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Flora Fest likely canceled in Clifton Heights after 4 shot on same street last week: Police

Cincinnati police think Flora Fest this weekend was canceled by organizers in light of four people being shot during a similar party on the same street less than a week ago, an agency spokesman says.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police think Flora Fest this weekend was canceled by organizers in light of four people being shot during a similar party on the same street last weekend.

“We believe the event to be canceled. However, we still have a contingency of officers for a variety of events taking place this weekend,” said Lt. Jonathan Cunningham, a police spokesman.

Cincinnati road closures Saturday for Black Family Reunion Parade, Medpace 5K
4 people hospitalized after shooting in Clifton Heights, police say

Cincinnati police and officers with the University of Cincinnati, along with UCPD Chief Eliot Isaac, went door-to-door Thursday in Clifton Heights raising awarenss with residents.

Flora Street is located near UC.

“If you see something, say something,” Lt. Cunningham said. “It’s a joint function that we all make this a safe street.”

Police also spoke with the people who live in the area and throw parties or attend them, warning them to pick up their trash or they will be cited.

They reminded them that bad choices can sometimes really hinder their education and/or adult life.

Cincinnati police are still investigating what led up to the quadruple shooting.

