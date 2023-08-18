Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Kiki, do you love me? Guy Fieri’s College Hill episode is Friday night. Here’s what he ate

Bowls of ramen at Kiki College Hill.
Bowls of ramen at Kiki College Hill.(Meg Vogel/The Enquirer)
By Rasputin Todd
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Guy Fieri loves the food in Cincinnati.

In the past month, the coolest guy in food TV’s hit show, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” has featured visits to The Governor diner in Milford and the Lucius Q barbeque restaurant in Pendleton.

Well, all things come in threes, right? Cue the Instagram post from Kiki College Hill that features a photo of Kiki staff standing next to the Flavortown ambassador himself, and a message: “#DDD nation rolled through the Nati and we were one of the lucky ones. The king of Flavortown @guyfieri came to College Hill!”

The episode – titled “Dumpling-licious” – will air at 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, on Food Network.

The “Triple D” website’s episode description reads as follows: “This trip, Guy Fieri’s diving into dumplings and other righteous recipes from around the world. In Cincinnati, a not-your-everyday Japanese joint is firing up meaty gyozas and a surprising Asian-pasta blend.”

Also featured in the episode are a Nepalese spot in Sister, Oregon, and a Lebanese Armenian joint in Los Angeles.

Enquirer food and dining writer Keith Pandolfi put the spotlight on Kiki in late 2020, showing how the ramen-heaven restaurant survived the trials of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kiki announced in the Instagram post that the restaurant will close early on the night of the airing to watch the show with staff and friends.

Cincinnati’s other ‘Triple D’ locations

  • Island Frydays (2021 and 2014).
  • The Turf Club (2015 and 2010).
  • Blue Ash Chili (2010).
  • Virgil’s Cafe (2010).
  • Melt Eclectic Cafe (2014).
  • Taste of Belgium (2014).
  • Senate Pub (2014).
  • Bakersfield OTR (2014).
  • Pho Lang Thang (2014).

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

Copyright 2023 Cincinnati Enquirer. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not guilty of aggravated menacing, a Hamilton...
Judge announces verdict in Bengals’ Joe Mixon trial
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Mother, boyfriend both indicted after 2-year-old overdoses, sheriff’s office says
A retaining wall behind a Walnut Hills apartment building collapsed on a couple of cars...
Retaining wall partially collapses on vehicles in Walnut Hills
Anyone who knows where Tara Linville might be is asked to call the Clermont County Sheriff’s...
Woman indicted for human trafficking, prostitution in fatal overdose case
Achilles Nelson, 16, of Hamilton, has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023.
Tri-State mom asking for help finding missing teenage son

Latest News

A boy was found in a Florence pool underwater and transported to Cincinnati Children's,...
Sheriff: Boy hospitalized after near-drowning in pool
Inside the tap room at Listermann Brewing Company (Photo: http://listermannbrewing.com/tap-room/)
Listermann Brewing Company opens kitchen inside taproom
The North College Hill Police Department is looking for a truck they believe was involved in a...
Police: 2 children hospitalized after hit-and-run
Renay Jackson was shot in the knee while sitting on the porch of her West End home last May....
West End woman who was shot and lost the ability to walk needs scooter