Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Listermann Brewing Company opens kitchen inside taproom

Inside the tap room at Listermann Brewing Company (Photo: http://listermannbrewing.com/tap-room/)
Inside the tap room at Listermann Brewing Company (Photo: http://listermannbrewing.com/tap-room/)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Listermann Brewing Company announced Friday they will open a taproom kitchen inside their Norwood location.

“Owners Steve and Terrie Ipson are creating a diverse, high-quality menu reflecting their culinary vision of gastropub fare,” the company said in a press release.

The company has been hosting three restaurants, including Tickle Pickle, since 2017. Tickle Pickle is located inside Listermann Brewing Company and will continue to operate with its full menu at Listermann Brewing Company until September 8th. After that, they will have a limited menu until Listermann’s kitchen is operational.

“We are grateful to have had a quality food vendor with a loyal following serving our clients. We are now looking forward to the opportunity to provide our customers with a culinary experience that will pair well with our award-winning craft beer and mead.” Co-owner Terrie Ipson said.

The menu will feature a variety of small plates, including charcuterie boards, baked artichoke, asiago gratin with grilled pita and pretzels, as well as a wide selection of salads, sandwiches, mac ‘n cheeses, and flatbread pizzas, complemented by Listermann Hop Head beer cheese.

A tasting of the new menu will be held at the brewery’s 15th-anniversary party on Saturday, September 9th.

Throughout the day, they will offer a variety of new items, including four new anniversary beers and two barrel-aged meads.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not guilty of aggravated menacing, a Hamilton...
Judge announces verdict in Bengals’ Joe Mixon trial
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Mother, boyfriend both indicted after 2-year-old overdoses, sheriff’s office says
A retaining wall behind a Walnut Hills apartment building collapsed on a couple of cars...
Retaining wall partially collapses on vehicles in Walnut Hills
Anyone who knows where Tara Linville might be is asked to call the Clermont County Sheriff’s...
Woman indicted for human trafficking, prostitution in fatal overdose case
Achilles Nelson, 16, of Hamilton, has been missing since Aug. 1, 2023.
Tri-State mom asking for help finding missing teenage son

Latest News

A boy was found in a Florence pool underwater and transported to Cincinnati Children's,...
Sheriff: Boy hospitalized after near-drowning in pool
Bowls of ramen at Kiki College Hill.
Kiki, do you love me? Guy Fieri’s College Hill episode is Friday night. Here’s what he ate
The North College Hill Police Department is looking for a truck they believe was involved in a...
Police: 2 children hospitalized after hit-and-run
Renay Jackson was shot in the knee while sitting on the porch of her West End home last May....
West End woman who was shot and lost the ability to walk needs scooter