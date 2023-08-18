Listermann Brewing Company opens kitchen inside taproom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Listermann Brewing Company announced Friday they will open a taproom kitchen inside their Norwood location.

“Owners Steve and Terrie Ipson are creating a diverse, high-quality menu reflecting their culinary vision of gastropub fare,” the company said in a press release.

The company has been hosting three restaurants, including Tickle Pickle, since 2017. Tickle Pickle is located inside Listermann Brewing Company and will continue to operate with its full menu at Listermann Brewing Company until September 8th. After that, they will have a limited menu until Listermann’s kitchen is operational.

“We are grateful to have had a quality food vendor with a loyal following serving our clients. We are now looking forward to the opportunity to provide our customers with a culinary experience that will pair well with our award-winning craft beer and mead.” Co-owner Terrie Ipson said.

The menu will feature a variety of small plates, including charcuterie boards, baked artichoke, asiago gratin with grilled pita and pretzels, as well as a wide selection of salads, sandwiches, mac ‘n cheeses, and flatbread pizzas, complemented by Listermann Hop Head beer cheese.

A tasting of the new menu will be held at the brewery’s 15th-anniversary party on Saturday, September 9th.

Throughout the day, they will offer a variety of new items, including four new anniversary beers and two barrel-aged meads.

