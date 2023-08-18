Local mom asking for help finding missing teenage son

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton mother is asking for help finding her teenage son who has been missing for weeks.

Achilles Nelson, 16, was last seen on Aug. 1. His mother, Kristina Beals, tells FOX19 NOW that she received a mysterious phone call just a few days after he disappeared.

“My house isn’t home without him,” she says.

The Hamilton Police Department has been searching for Achilles for 16 days now.

“I got home from work, I tried to call him, and it went straight to voicemail on his phone. He keeps it charged,” explains Kristina.

The worried mother says it is not like Achilles to not be in communication with her, so she called the cellphone company.

“T Mobile suggested that he had removed his SIM card from his phone or [the] SIM card had been removed,” she said.

The last time Kristina saw her son was before he said he was going to spend the night at a friend’s house.

“And he [the friend] said that he dropped him [her son] off at my house, but he never got dropped back off from my house,” she added.

Kristina retraced her son’s footsteps and found that he had been talking to someone in Elyria, Ohio.

“The man who answered the door admitted [that] my son [was] there Friday, and he said when he woke up Saturday, he was gone,” Kristina said.

In addition, she found out that the man who answered the door was temporarily living with her ex-husband prior to her son’s disappearance.

Moments later, Kristina received a call from an unfamiliar number.

“I got a call from a South Carolina number and he said, ‘I’m with my dad in California,’ and hung up,” she explained.

Kristina says Achilles is not supposed to be with his biological father, and immediately called the police and reported the number.

“Yeah, I’m worried that he hasn’t seen this man since he was two. There was a protection order originally,” she said. “I just want him back home, where he belongs.”

Achilles is a 5′8″ teenager that weighs around 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Hamilton police ask those with information on his whereabouts to call them at 513-868-5811.

