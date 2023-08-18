Contests
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Oxford police trying to identify pair of possible serial thieves

Suspect wanted in connection to multiple thefts from area retailers
By Jessica Schmidt and Ken Brown
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - Oxford police are asking the public for help to identify a pair of possible serial thieves.

Police say they have one of the men on camera pushing a cart out the door of a Walmart but two of them worked together to wheel about $1,000 worth of merchandise out of the store.

“There was merchandise that was laid underneath a full large bag of dog food. Both of them had the same merchandise disguised the same way in their carts,” Lt. Lara Fening with Oxford Police said.

Police say the men got past the person checking receipts at the door.

The duo has gotten away with several items at several different Walmart locations, police say.

“I’m not sure that these two men are always together but they have been identified as being a theft problem in various stores, at least independently. I’m not sure they that they were always together,” Lt. Fening said.

Police say they believe they’ve identified one of the two suspects but if you know who the man pictured is, Oxford police ask you to message their Facebook page or call the Oxford Police Department crime tip line at (513) 524-5268.

