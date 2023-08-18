A pleasant end to the week before a heat wave moves in!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday will be a very pleasant day with abundant sunshine with highs in the upper 70s along with low humidity. High school football begins and will be great conditions for that in the evening hours!

The weekend starts off chilly, but will end on a hot note! Saturday morning will begin with low temperatures in the mid 50s! Saturday afternoon is seasonable in the mid 80s under abundant sunshine - which will be great for those going to the Western and Southern Open or to the Cincinnati Reds game!

Sunday morning will be in the low 60s, but a large dome of high pressure moves into the tri-state from the southwest and delivers some hot conditions! Expect afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90°!

Much of next week will be dry and hot, so get ready to keep the garden hoses out and water your garden and lawn!

The heatwave is on starting Sunday, but we’ll really feel the effects through the first half of the work week as Monday will be in the low-to-mid 90s! Humidity will be modest, but noticeable enough especially with the sunshine! Tuesday is almost as hot as Monday, though humidity will continue to rise and will make heat index values, or feels like temperatures, in the mid-to-upper 90s!

Temperatures go down some Wednesday into the end of next week in the lower 90s for afternoon highs, but humidity stays on the higher end and when factored in, it’ll feel like the upper 90s and possibly the low 100s!

It will be really important that next week you find ways to stay cool, stay hydrated, limit time outdoors and take it easy if you have to be outside. FOX19 will provide updates on any heat alerts as we approach next week - and if they are issued, you’ll receive instant notifications on the FOX19 First Alert Weather app.

