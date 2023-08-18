Police: 2 children hospitalized after hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The North College Hill Police Department is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that occurred Friday night.

Police say a black Honda Ridgeline with tinted windows hit two children in the 1500 block of Clovernoll Drive at approximately 5:00 p.m. and then fled the scene.

The children were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

The truck continued westbound on Clovernoll Drive and south on Hamilton Avenue, police said.

If anyone has information regarding the vehicle or the incident, police ask them to call the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171.

