Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
World Cup News Schedule
Channel lineup changes for WBQC and WZCD

Sheriff: Boy hospitalized after near-drowning in pool

A boy was found in a Florence pool underwater and transported to Cincinnati Children's,...
A boy was found in a Florence pool underwater and transported to Cincinnati Children's, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office.(MGN)
By Tayler Davis and Mary LeBus
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A drowning investigation is underway after a boy was found underwater in a pool in Northern Kentucky.

According to Boone County Sheriff Sgt. Anthony Theetge, the incident occurred on Clermont Court around 4:20 p.m.

Florence Fire & EMS performed life-saving measures on the juvenile when they found him, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital and then taken by AirCare to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, Sgt. Theetge explained.

Family at the scene did not know how old the child is, deputies added.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is not guilty of aggravated menacing, a Hamilton...
Judge announces verdict in Bengals’ Joe Mixon trial
Samantha Green, 31, was arrested Saturday after her child overdosed on drugs, court documents...
Mother, boyfriend both indicted after 2-year-old overdoses, sheriff’s office says
A retaining wall behind a Walnut Hills apartment building collapsed on a couple of cars...
Retaining wall partially collapses on vehicles in Walnut Hills
Anyone who knows where Tara Linville might be is asked to call the Clermont County Sheriff’s...
Woman indicted for human trafficking, prostitution in fatal overdose case
Lisa McPhillips is unsure if she will make a full recovery as surgery could be possible down...
Woman still recovering 1 year after medical helicopter crashed in Butler County

Latest News

Renay Jackson was shot in the knee while sitting on the porch of her West End home last May....
West End woman who was shot and lost the ability to walk needs scooter
Oxford police say they are looking for a pair of men accused of taking items from a Walmart.
Oxford police trying to identify pair of possible serial thieves
Cincinnati police think Flora Fest this weekend was canceled by organizers in light of four...
Flora Fest likely canceled in Clifton Heights after 4 shot on same street last week: Police
Some Hamilton County homeowners are facing property tax value increases
Some Hamilton County homeowners are facing property value increases