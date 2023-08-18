Sheriff: Boy hospitalized after near-drowning in pool

FLORENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - A drowning investigation is underway after a boy was found underwater in a pool in Northern Kentucky.

According to Boone County Sheriff Sgt. Anthony Theetge, the incident occurred on Clermont Court around 4:20 p.m.

Florence Fire & EMS performed life-saving measures on the juvenile when they found him, the sheriff’s office said.

The boy was transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital and then taken by AirCare to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, Sgt. Theetge explained.

Family at the scene did not know how old the child is, deputies added.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.