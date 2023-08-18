Some Hamilton County homeowners are facing property value increases

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County homeowners could face higher property taxes as some begin facing property value increases.

Like most of the Tri-State Area, the housing market in Cincinnati is booming. However, even though there is growing demand, there is limited inventory.

“We think the best indication of value is what somebody is willing to pay for a particular piece of property,” Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelley told FOX19 NOW.

Kelley and her office are working to re-evaluate the county’s 350,000 properties as people continue to pay more for homes. This is something auditors have to do every six years, but this time, the change is more drastic.

“We’ve seen the biggest fluctuations in areas where home ownership is more achievable for folks. So where you could buy a house previously for less money,” she explained. “If you, once upon a time, could buy a house in a neighborhood for $50,000, that same house now might be selling for $150,000, so that’s a big change and we see this because of flippers and out-of-state investors and also first-time home buyers.”

While some communities, like Mt. Lookout and Mariemont, are only seeing single-digit increases, Kelley says neighborhoods, like East Westwood, Lincoln Heights and English Woods are at the other end of the spectrum.

According to the auditor, East Westwood’s projected property value will jump a historic 131%, which translates to higher taxes for homeowners.

“I think it’s important for people to know that it’s not necessarily a one-to-one equivalent, so if your property went up 10% in value, it does not necessarily mean your property taxes will go up 10%,” said Kelley. “Just like if your value went down 10% in value, it doesn’t mean your taxes will go down 10%.”

The final evaluations will not be complete until the end of the year.

Starting Jan. 1 through March 31, homeowners will be able to log onto the Hamilton County Auditor’s website where they can dispute work and file to have their evaluations revised.

